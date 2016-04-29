UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 29 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Net interest margin (nim) was stable compared with q1 2015 at 2.15 percent
* Rbs remains on track to achieve an £800 million cost reduction in 2016
* Restructuring costs are expected to remain high in 2016, totalling over £1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Lawrence White)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.