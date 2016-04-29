Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Schweizer Electronic AG :
* Dividend stable at 0.65 euros
* Record order book of 149.1 million euros in 2015 increases further to 150.0 million euros ($171.14 million) in Q1/2016
* Closed accounts in 2015 with record sales of 115.6 million euros (2014: 110.2 million euros)
* Q1 turnover amounted to 28.2 million euros against 30.9 million euros at end of Q1/2015
* Expects to grow further in 2016
* Q1 EBIT amounted to 0.5 million euros (EBIT margin 1.8 pct)
* FY EBITDA 11.4 million euros against 11.2 million euros year before
* Due to slow printed circuit board market and growing economic insecurity, growth will rather be on a level of 2 pct
* FY EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) inreased to 3.7 million euros (2014: 3.0 million euros)
* Company expects EBITDA margin to increase to 10 pct or slightly more in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
