April 29 Vectron Systems AG :

* FY turnover amounts to 25.2 million euros ($28.69 million), an increase by 12.5 percent compared to preceding year (eur22.4 million)

* Closed business year 2015 with a net profit of 1.2 million euros, which corresponds to an increase by 127 percent compared to preceding year (0.5 million euros)

* FY EBIT amounts to 2.1 million euros (preceding year 1.0 million euros)