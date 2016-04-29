UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 29 Biosintez :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 699.6 million roubles ($10.87 million) versus 725.7 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net loss to RAS of 110.0 million roubles versus loss of 38.3 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1WWs2KS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3325 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS