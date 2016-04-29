April 29 Tryg A/S

* Says has been assigned an 'a2' rating by Moody's

* Additionally, Moody's has assigned a Baa1 rating on the subordinated debt issued by Tryg Forsikring

* The ratings of the issuers have a positive outlook

* Says has decided to terminate the rating agreement with Standard & Poor's