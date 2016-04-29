BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Tryg A/S
* Says has been assigned an 'a2' rating by Moody's
* Additionally, Moody's has assigned a Baa1 rating on the subordinated debt issued by Tryg Forsikring
* The ratings of the issuers have a positive outlook
* Says has decided to terminate the rating agreement with Standard & Poor's
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share