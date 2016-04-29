BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Icelandair Group Hf :
* Entered into market making agreements with Arion Banki Hf., Íslandsbanki Hf. and Landsbankinn Hf
* Agreements will take effect on May 2, 2016 and April 29, will therefore be last day of current market making agreements
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share