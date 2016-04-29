UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 29 Pharmstandard :
* FY 2015 attributable net profit 13.75 billion roubles ($213.31 million) versus 10.84 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 13.93 billion roubles versus 11.1 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 47.19 billion roubles versus 41.22 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/24owzrG Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS