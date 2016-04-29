BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Citycon Oyj :
* Divests non-core portfolio in Finland for 74 million euros ($84.19 million) and makes adjustment to outlook for direct operating profit
* Now sees direct operating profit to change by 16 million - 30 million euros from previous year
* Earlier expected Direct Operating profit will in 2016 increase by 20 million - 34 million euros compared to previous year
* EPRA earnings and EPRA earnings per share (basic) guidance remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: