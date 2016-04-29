UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 29 Eifelhoehen Klinik AG :
* FY group revenue 45.98 million euros ($52.32 million) versus 42.81 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 0.97 million euros versus profit of 0.03 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1rmLTa3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS