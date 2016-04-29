BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Acquires office and business building in central Munich location
* It has been agreed to keep the purchase price confidential
* Buyer is Fondsgesellschaft Jargonnant Partners Source text - bit.ly/24orMGF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: