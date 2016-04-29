April 29 L E Lundbergforetagen publ AB :

* Agreement has been signed with Skandia Fastigheter AB regarding the sale of the property Dragarbrunn 10:3 in Uppsala

* Buyer takes possession of property on April 29, 2016

* Purchase is carried out in company form

* Underlying property value is 436 million Swedish crowns ($54.11 million) Source text for Eikon:

