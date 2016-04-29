BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 L E Lundbergforetagen publ AB :
* Agreement has been signed with Skandia Fastigheter AB regarding the sale of the property Dragarbrunn 10:3 in Uppsala
* Buyer takes possession of property on April 29, 2016
* Purchase is carried out in company form
* Underlying property value is 436 million Swedish crowns ($54.11 million)
($1 = 8.0572 Swedish crowns)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share