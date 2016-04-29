BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Bank Millennium :
* Polish BCP unit Millennium sees a chance to stabilise or improve operating income in 2016, Deputy Chief Executive Fernando Bicho told reporters on Friday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: