BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
April 29 Azimut Holding Spa :
* AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) signs binding sale and purchase agreement to acquire entire capital of Sterling Planners Pty Ltd (SP)
* Agreement includes share swap of 49 percent of SP's equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years
* Remaining 51 percent stake in SP will be paid to founding partners in cash over period of two years
* Total value of transaction for acquisition of SP considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 3.1 million euros ($3.53 million)
* AZ Next Generation Advisory is Azimut's Australian subsidiary
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share