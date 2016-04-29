April 29 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli green energy filed extension for 2015 form 20-f and disclosed preliminary financial results for 2015

* Company's management expects that 2015 form 20-f will be filed on or before may 16, 2016

* Co needs more time to prepare and review consolidated financial statements as of and for year ended dec 31

* Co expects to disclose in 2015 form 20-f that there is substantial doubt as to ability to continue as a going concern

* Company also expects to disclose alternative financing plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)