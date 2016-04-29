April 29 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli green energy filed extension for 2015 form 20-f and
disclosed preliminary financial results for 2015
* Company's management expects that 2015 form 20-f will be
filed on or before may 16, 2016
* Co needs more time to prepare and review consolidated
financial statements as of and for year ended dec 31
* Co expects to disclose in 2015 form 20-f that there is
substantial doubt as to ability to continue as a going concern
* Company also expects to disclose alternative financing
plans
