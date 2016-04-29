BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Setanta SA :
* Nordima Holdings Limited sells 1.2 million shares of the company at the average price of 14 zlotys ($3.6) per share
* Currenty Nordima does not own any of Setanta's shares
* Nordima is controlled by Piotr Bolinski, Setanta's member of management Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8617 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: