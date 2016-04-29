April 29 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* Maintains 2016 guidance of $2.80 - $3.00 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.91

* Says forecast of pse&g's operating earnings for 2016 remains unchanged at $875 - $925 million

* Pseg power reducing its forecast of output for 2016 to 52 - 54 twh from its prior forecast of 54 - 56 twh

* 2016 revised range for pseg power incorporates impact on output of abnormally warm weather in q1

* Pseg power's operating earnings for 2016 are forecast at $490 - $540 million

* "experienced extremes in weather conditions in q1 of 2016 compared to q1 of 2015 which hurt demand and margins"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S