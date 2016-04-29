April 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Restates q4 results after review; now says q4 gaap loss
per share $1.12; co on march 15 reported q4 gaap loss per share
of $0.98
* Majority of q4 restatement impact attributed to
adjustments relating to deferral of addyi revenue, adjustments
to returns reserve of xifaxan
* Q4 restatement impact also attributed to including
increased professional service fees and intellectual property
related adjustments
* As a result of ongoing analysis and review, reports q4
adjusted earnings per share $1.55; co on march 15 reported q4
adjusted earnings per share of $2.50
