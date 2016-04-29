April 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals

* Restates q4 results after review; now says q4 gaap loss per share $1.12; co on march 15 reported q4 gaap loss per share of $0.98

* Majority of q4 restatement impact attributed to adjustments relating to deferral of addyi revenue, adjustments to returns reserve of xifaxan

* Q4 restatement impact also attributed to including increased professional service fees and intellectual property related adjustments

* As a result of ongoing analysis and review, reports q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.55; co on march 15 reported q4 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)