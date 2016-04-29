April 29 Nnit A/S :

* Entered into a five-year agreement, with an option of a two-year extension, with a new customer outside the Life Sciences segment

* The agreement represents a medium-size three-digit DKK million amount

* The agreement increases NNITs backlog for 2016 as well as for 2017 and 2018, but does not change NNITs guidance for 2016 or the long-term targets