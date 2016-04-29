UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 29 Novartis Ag
* Novartis says afinitor recommended by chmp for european union approval to treat select gi and lung neuroendocrine tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS