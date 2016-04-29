April 29 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Will continue with its portfolio expansion in 2016 and projects a FFO between 18.0 million and 21.0 million euros depending on acquisition and divestment targets

* FFO I between 18.0 million and 21.0 million euros projected for 2016 given current acquisition and divestment targets

* Plans to pay a dividend to its shareholders for 2016

* FY funds from operations (FFO I) in first operational year at 7.9 million euros ($9.01 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)