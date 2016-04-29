BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Caspian Energy Inc
* Caspian energy announces delay of filings
* Says anticipating a delay in filing its 2015 annual audited financial statements
* Applied to applicable Canadian securities regulators requesting that a voluntary management cease trade order be imposed
* Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding
* Company is unable to file materials as it has encountered a delay in obtaining funds necessary to pay its auditors
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago