BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 United Credit Systems :
* FY 2015 net interest income of 10.54 billion roubles ($164.07 million) versus 10.39 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 4.05 billion roubles versus profit of 3.2 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TAbkOz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.2425 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: