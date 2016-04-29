BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Sprint Corp :
* Signed second deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions, LLC for sale and lease-back of certain leased devices
* Transaction is expected to provide company with approximately $1.1 billion in cash proceeds
* In a separate deal, co signed an 18-month bridge financing facility arranged by Mizuho Bank, Ltd, providing $2 billion of additional liquidity
* Says bridge facility contains a feature that permits company to add up to $500 million in additional commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor