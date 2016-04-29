April 29 Sprint Corp :

* Signed second deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions, LLC for sale and lease-back of certain leased devices

* Transaction is expected to provide company with approximately $1.1 billion in cash proceeds

* In a separate deal, co signed an 18-month bridge financing facility arranged by Mizuho Bank, Ltd, providing $2 billion of additional liquidity

* Says bridge facility contains a feature that permits company to add up to $500 million in additional commitments