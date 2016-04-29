BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
April 29 S&P:
* Oregon's Series 2016D-G GO bonds rated 'AA+' with a stable outlook; debt outstanding affirmed
* Affirmed its 'AA+' rating on Oregon's GO debt and its 'AA' rating on the state's appropriation-backed debt outstanding Source text - bit.ly/1pOF53A
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)