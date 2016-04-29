BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Russ-Invest :
* FY 2015 net interest income 231.4 million roubles ($3.60 million) versus 212.8 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 profit for period 659.1 million roubles versus 363.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NZPMXf Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.3050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: