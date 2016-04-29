BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Fitch Ratings Agency:
* Fitch on Bombardier: Bombardier's key Delta order reduces C Series program risk
* Fitch on Bombardier: Bombardier still faces challenges associated with C Series program, including execution on production ramp-up, potential for order cancellations
* Fitch on Bombardier: Believes status of republic order is uncertain
* Fitch on Bombardier: Expects free cash flow (FCF) could continue to be significantly negative through at least 2018
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago