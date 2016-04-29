Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 MGTS :
* FY 2015 net profit under International Financial Accounting Standards (IFRS) of 14.73 billion roubles versus 12.29 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 sales revenue under IFRS 40.47 billion roubles versus 40.44 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WuZOXd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order