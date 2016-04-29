BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Catalent Inc:
* Softgel manufacturing facility received order from L'agence National De Sécurité Du Médicament Et Des Produits De Santé
* Order lifts previously announced suspension of pharmaceutical operations at site, effective immediately Source text (1.usa.gov/23dmR9b) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor