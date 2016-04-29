BRIEF-Kelly Services Says CEO Carl Camden to step down in May
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor
April 29 Amira Nature Foods :
* Filed an amended formal complaint in United States District Court in the Southern District of New York against Prescience Point LLC
* Co is seeking damages,injunctive relief for defamation, trade libel, tortious interference with business relations
* Complaint against Prescience Point as a result of their dissemination of misleading and defamatory information about Amira
* Co is seeking damages,injunctive relief for violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act Of 1934,permanent injunction Source text - bit.ly/1SDd8nz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan