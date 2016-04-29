BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Fidelity Bank Plc
* Q1 profit before income tax from continuing. operations 4.03 billion naira versus 4.71 billion naira a year ago
* Q1 net interest income 16.10 billion naira versus 12.39 billion naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1UlIwvg) Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: