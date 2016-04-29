Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 NCR (Nigeria) Plc
* Q1 profit before tax 129.8 million naira versus 162.1 million naira a year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.18 billion naira versus 2.01 billion naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1UlKAn6) Further company coverage:
