BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 29 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi As :
* Has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367-days maturity in amount of eur 1,25 billion
* Loan will be used for trade finance purposes Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .