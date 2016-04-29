April 29 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Altron tmt division produced a strong performance from its it businesses for the year

* Altron tmt division performance was insufficient to offset decline in altech autopage and altech multimedia

* Heps for financial year ended 29 february 2016 is expected to be between 116 cents - 126 cents

* Heps for total operations for fy expected to be a loss of between 140 cents - 150 cents