BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6
April 29 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd
* Statement re Time Out Group
Informed by Oakley Capital Limited, OCIL's investment adviser, that it has commenced review of investment in Time Out Group
Review of investment in Time Out Group may or may not lead to partial sale of group
There can be no certainty that any such sale of a partial stake in group will complete
CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015