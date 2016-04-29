BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 29 S&P:
* Republic of Botswana outlook revised to negative; 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed
* Revising Botswana outlook to negative from stable due to downside risks if current diamond sector slump proves more structural than cyclical
* "We could lower the ratings if diamond sector production and prices remain depressed" Source text: (bit.ly/1SP971v)
* China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 million American Depositary Shares priced between $9.50 and $11.50 per ADS Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ozL4fC)