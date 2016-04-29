BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Bank Uralsib OJSC :
* FY 2015 profit for period of 17.63 billion roubles ($272.78 million) versus loss of 7.23 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net interest income of 7.76 billion roubles versus 16.29 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income of 6.33 billion roubles versus 5.96 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 provisions for loan impairments on interest bearing assets 10.96 billion roubles versus 5.55 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QFhx7j
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6318 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: