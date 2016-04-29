April 29 DBRS:

* DBRS confirms republic of Portugal at BBB (low), stable trend

* Rating reflects Portugal's Eurozone membership, favourable public debt maturity structure, and reduced vulnerabilities

* Stable trend reflects portugal's ongoing economic recovery, progress in reducing fiscal deficit, incipient decline in government debt ratio

* Confirmed portugal's long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at BBB and short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at R-2

* Risks to growth prospects could intensify from political uncertainty, reversals in structural reforms, financial volatility in the EU

* Portugal faces significant challenges, including elevated levels of public sector debt, ongoing fiscal pressures, low potential growth

* Portugal faces high levels of indebtedness in the non-financial corporate sector Source text for Eikon: