BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 29 DBRS:
* DBRS confirms republic of Portugal at BBB (low), stable trend
* Rating reflects Portugal's Eurozone membership, favourable public debt maturity structure, and reduced vulnerabilities
* Stable trend reflects portugal's ongoing economic recovery, progress in reducing fiscal deficit, incipient decline in government debt ratio
* Confirmed portugal's long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at BBB and short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at R-2
* Risks to growth prospects could intensify from political uncertainty, reversals in structural reforms, financial volatility in the EU
* Portugal faces significant challenges, including elevated levels of public sector debt, ongoing fiscal pressures, low potential growth
* Portugal faces high levels of indebtedness in the non-financial corporate sector Source text for Eikon:
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
* China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 million American Depositary Shares priced between $9.50 and $11.50 per ADS Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ozL4fC)