BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 29 S&P:
* United Kingdom ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook remains negative on uncertain EU referendum vote
* If U.K. were to leave the EU it may make financing its twin deficits more difficult, particularly its large current account deficit
* Negative outlook reflects view that forthcoming referendum on U.K.'s membership of EU likely to be a close call
* Affirmation of rating reflects assumption that, by a small majority, referendum will deliver a vote to remain in the EU Source text - bit.ly/1WXvV2c
* China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 million American Depositary Shares priced between $9.50 and $11.50 per ADS Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ozL4fC)