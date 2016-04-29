BRIEF-A1M Pharma says rights issue subscribed at 65.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS
April 29 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA
* FY net loss group share of 1.5 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 2.9 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VEHqfp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.