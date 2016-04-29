BRIEF-A1M Pharma says rights issue subscribed at 65.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS
April 29 Visiomed Group SA :
* FY net loss group share of EUR 7.3 million ($8.35 million) versus loss of EUR 2.6 million year ago
* FY operating loss of EUR 8.0 million versus loss of EUR 2.3 million year ago
* FY revenue of EUR 10.9 million versus EUR 13.3 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/21jAWm7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.