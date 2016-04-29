UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Home Meal Replacement SA :
* FY net loss 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus loss 162,133 euros year ago
* FY revenue 14.2 million euros versus 12.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1TjwttF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.