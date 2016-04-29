BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
April 29 Sequoia Fund:
* Open to new investors seeking to purchase shares directly from the fund through its transfer agent and to existing shareholders
* Closed to new investors seeking to purchase fund shares indirectly through financial intermediaries,other financial services organizations Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XY9KHs
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: