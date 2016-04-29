BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 mln ADS priced between $9.50-$11.50 each
* China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 million American Depositary Shares priced between $9.50 and $11.50 per ADS Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ozL4fC)
April 29 Republic Of Turkey
* Republic Of Turkey Files For Notes Offering Of Up To $1.5 Bln - Sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1rnWkKB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.