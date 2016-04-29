April 29 Checkpoint Systems
* On April 29, Co, other defendants executed MOU reflecting
agreement to settle claims asserted in Pennsylvania state court
action
* Agreed to make certain additional disclosures related to
the proposed transaction with ccl industries
* No member of board has agreed to enter into future
employment or consulting arrangement with ccl after mereger
* Agreed to waive provisions of nondisclosure agreement with
bidder a that could potentially prevent bidder a from making
superior proposal
* Before agreement on current purchase price, co asked CCL
to increase purchase price in light of value of synergies
* CCL declined to increase the purchase price before
agreement on current purchase price
Source (bit.ly/1TkiW4V)
