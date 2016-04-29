UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise in week -CFTC

(Add background, details from latest data) April 14 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for the first time in six weeks, suggesting the current rally in the bond market might be ready for a pause, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 64,529 contracts on April 11, according to the