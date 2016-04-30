BRIEF-DongGuan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 29 Buwog Ag
* Expands its property development activities to hamburg
* Signed the purchase agreement for a land plot of approx. 42,700 sqm in hamburg-bergedorf
* Estimated total investment volume for the project amounts to approx 430 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, April 17 The Sri Lankan rupee firmed on Monday in thin trading as foreign banks sold the dollar, dealers said, but stocks were headed for their first decline in 12 sessions.