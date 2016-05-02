UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 1 Apollo Education Group Inc
* Apollo Education Group receives revised $1.14 billion offer from consortium of investors
* Received a revised offer from consortium of investors including Vistria Group, LLC, funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management
* Revised offer of $10.00 per share in cash is for both class A and class B shares
* Says cash offer increased to $10.00 per share
* Evaluated revised offer and reiterates its recommendation that shareholders vote for adoption of merger agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.