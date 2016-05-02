UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Nestle Nigeria Plc :
* Q1 profit before tax of 8.73 billion naira versus 3.49 billion naira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 36.13 billion naira versus 27.56 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1TeNHYP Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.