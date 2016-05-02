May 2 Soitec Sa

* Estimated FY 2015-2016 current operating income came to 12.4 million euros ($14.22 million), compared with a current operating loss of 31.8 million euros in previous financial year

* Estimated net loss for FY 2015-2016 came to 71.7 million euros, compared with a loss of 258.7 million euros in previous financial year

* Estimated gross profit rose to 60.8 million euros in FY 2015-2016 (25.6 pct of revenues), up from 28 million (15.6 pct of revenues) in previous financial year

* For 2016-17, expects revenues to be roughly in line with those generated in Q1 of FY 2015-2016 in electronics business at constant exchange rates ($1 = 0.8722 euros)