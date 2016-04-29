BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 mln ADS priced between $9.50-$11.50 each
* China Rapid Finance Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 10 million American Depositary Shares priced between $9.50 and $11.50 per ADS Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ozL4fC)
April 29 S&P On City Of Ottawa:
* S&P - City of Ottawa downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on weakening budgetary performance; outlook stable
* S&P - "Downgrade reflects our expectation of a structural deterioration of the city's budgetary performance in the next two years"
* S&P - "The stable outlook reflects our view that the city's economy will remain very strong"
Source text - [bit.ly/1YWrByO]
NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.